Public grievance redressal camp held at Ranbirgarh

The DC gave a patient hearing to all the grievances and demands of the public and sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.

Addressing the gathering, the DC said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment for time bound redressal.

On the occasion, the DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different welfare schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth so that they earn livelihood with dignity and honour.