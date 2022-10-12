Public grievance redressal camp held at Ranbirgarh

Srinagar, Oct 12: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today undertook an extensive tour of Ranbirgarh Pratapgarh area on the outskirts of Srinagar and presided over a Public Grievance Redressal Camp.
The programme witnessed a large participation of people Ranbirgarh Pratapgarh, Mirgud, Panzianra and other adjoining areas of the Tehsil Shalteng of Srinagar District. Besides, local representatives of the Public Grievance Redressal Camp was attended by General Manager DIC, Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, SDM West, Tehsildar Shalteng and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.
During the Grievance Redressal Camp, Public delegations and scores of individuals raised various developmental issues before the Deputy Commissioner including upgradation and macadamisation of main road from highway, infrastructure upgradation of Health centre, upgradation of Education infrastructure, replacement of electric wires, poles and portable drinking water pipes.
The DC gave a patient hearing to all the grievances and demands of the public and sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp.
Addressing the gathering, the DC said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment for time bound redressal.
On the occasion, the DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different welfare schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth so that they earn livelihood with dignity and honour.