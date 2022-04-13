Public grievance redressal camp held at Shalteng

Srinagar, Apr 13: In order to bring Administration at the door steps of people for an on spot resolution of their developmental issues, Public grievance redressal camp was held at Bemina in Shalteng Tehsil under weekly Block Diwas programme.
The event was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. After giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, the DC sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers.
He also assured the people of Shalteng Tehsil that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be taken up with concerned authorities on priority.