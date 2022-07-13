Public grievance redressal camp held at Zakura

Srinagar, July 13: In order to listen to the grievances of public and take appraisal of local issues at their door steps, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook an extensive tour of Zakura area in North Tehsil of Srinagar district and presided over a Public Grievance Redressal Camp.
The event was part of Public Outreach Programme under weekly Block Diwas. The programme witnessed large participation of people from Gulab Bagh, Syedpora, Zakura, Shanpora, Habbak, Pathan Colony and other adjoining areas of the Tehsil North of Srinagar District.