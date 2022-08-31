PUBLIC OUTREACH PROGRAMME | DC Srinagar holds mega public grievance redressal camp at Mujgund

Responding to the public demands, the DC assured the people of Mujgund and adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal. He said some of the issues need prior feasibility assessment and therefore on spot commitment cannot be given.

The DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different self-employment and welfare schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth to earn livelihood with dignity and honour and become job providers too.

On the occasion, the DC directed for holding a joint mega awareness camp in the area for mass awareness of the local people especially youth of the areas so that they are sensitised about the different Employment generation schemes.