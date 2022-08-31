PUBLIC OUTREACH PROGRAMME | DC Srinagar holds mega public grievance redressal camp at Mujgund

Srinagar, Aug 31: Continuing endeavour of District Administration, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday presided over a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Mujgund area of Shalteng Tehsil of the district to listen to the public grievances and take appraisal of local demands at their door steps as part of Public Outreach Programme under weekly Block Diwas.
Besides local representatives, the programme was attended by Chief Planning Officer, SDM West, Tehsildar Shalteng, Chief Horticulture Officer, Lead Bank Manager and other Zonal and Sectoral Officers of the District.
The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of people from Mujgund, Maloora, Shalteng and other adjoining areas.
During the programme, Public delegations and scores of individuals projected various developmental issues and demands before the Deputy Commissioner including upgradation of drainage system in the area to overcome waterlogging, repairs of lanes, augmentation of drainage network and internal roads, macadamisation of roads, completion of NTPHC Mujgund, establishment of a Degree College in the area, upgradation of electricity infrastructure, desilting of irrigation canal, apart from other developmental and jurisdictional issues in the area.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the District Administration is holding such grievance redressal camps to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for precise and on-ground assessment to ensure their time bound redressal.
Responding to the public demands, the DC assured the people of Mujgund and adjoining areas that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal. He said some of the issues need prior feasibility assessment and therefore on spot commitment cannot be given.
The DC urged the local youth to come forward and avail the benefits of different self-employment and welfare schemes of the Government launched for handholding of the youth to earn livelihood with dignity and honour and become job providers too.
On the occasion, the DC directed for holding a joint mega awareness camp in the area for mass awareness of the local people especially youth of the areas so that they are sensitised about the different Employment generation schemes.
During the programme, people of the area thanked the Deputy Commissioner for conducting a public outreach programme at Mujgund area and bringing Administration at the doorsteps of the people for early redressal of their grievances and issues.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner handed over cheques to Prime Minister Employment Generation programme (PMEGP) beneficiaries of the area for establishment of income generating units like Shawl embroidery, Cement Rings.
The DC also distributed sanction order among the local famers for Power Tiller under the scheme in vogue. After presiding over the grievance redressal Camp, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various developmental sites.
Inspecting the progress of work on under completion NTPHC (Health Centre), Mujgund, the DC asked the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work on under the sanctioned funds. He asked them to make ground floor of the Health Centre functional on priority so that local population is provided primary health facilities in the NTPHC Mujgund by shifting from the present congested space.