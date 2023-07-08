Qamarwari residents protest against installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar, July 8: Residents of Barthana area of Qamarwari here staged a protest against installation of Smart Meters on Saturday.
The residents, mostly females, gathered at Qamarwarichowk and chanted slogans to mark their protest. "We are already paying monthly bills of around Rs 1200 which is not affordable to us. How are we supposed to pay hefty bills generated by these Smart Meters? We are families comprising mostly labourers who earn from hand to mouth basis. These moves are totally unacceptable," said a female protester.
The protestors said PDD authorities came to install meters, but they resented the move.
“We are already suffering from inflation and other economic issues. Rather than giving us some respite, we are being pushed to the wall,’ said another protestor.
The protestors blocked Qamarwari road, which led to disruption of traffic. The commuters said that they are having a tough time as Srinagar is witnessing multiple protests against Smart Meters installation.
“All the officer goers and other people are suffering. Many people are commuting due to emergencies, and such road blockades create problems. Government should address the issue properly so that people don’t have to hit roads,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter.
In the last few weeks, there has been a spike in protests against Smart Meters. For the past few weeks, residents from various Downtown and Uptown areas of Srinagar hit roads against installation of Smart Meters.