Qamarwari residents protest against installation of Smart Meters

The residents, mostly females, gathered at Qamarwarichowk and chanted slogans to mark their protest. "We are already paying monthly bills of around Rs 1200 which is not affordable to us. How are we supposed to pay hefty bills generated by these Smart Meters? We are families comprising mostly labourers who earn from hand to mouth basis. These moves are totally unacceptable," said a female protester.

The protestors said PDD authorities came to install meters, but they resented the move.