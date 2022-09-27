Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi joins Apni Party

Srinagar, Sep 27: Kashmir’s renowned social activist Qurat ul-Ain Masoodi joined Apni Party on Tuesday in an impressive event organised at the party headquarters here.
On this occasion, Party Present Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Chairman DDC Srinagar Malik Aftab, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, State Secretary and District President Badgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, Provincial President of Party’s women wing Dilshada Shaheen, Provincial Secretary women’s wing Afrooza Ji, Vice District President Srinagar Aijaz Rather and others were present. All the leaders gave a warm reception to Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi into the party fold.
According to a press statement issued here, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari while giving a warm welcome to the veteran social activist into the party fold said, “I along with the entire party leadership welcome Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi into the party fold. She has been contributing to society for the past more than one and a half decades. It is pleasant to see such a brave and respected person in the Apni Party.”
He added, “I am sure Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi will continue her social service even after joining the party and I assure her that the entire party leadership will fully support her when she is out there to serve the people. I wholeheartedly welcome her into Apni Party.”
Pertinently, Qurat ul-Ain Masoodi (36), a renowned social activist in Kashmir, has been working tirelessly for the past more than 15 years across the Valley. She is widely acclaimed for her contribution to society, especially for her work for women’s empowerment and upliftment of the downtrodden population, especially in rural areas.
Ancestrally from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Qurat is living in Srinagar, where she had her schooling in one of the reputed missionary schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work (BSW) and a master’s degree in the field of social work (MSW).