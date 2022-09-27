Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi joins Apni Party

He added, “I am sure Qurat-ul-Ain Masoodi will continue her social service even after joining the party and I assure her that the entire party leadership will fully support her when she is out there to serve the people. I wholeheartedly welcome her into Apni Party.”

Pertinently, Qurat ul-Ain Masoodi (36), a renowned social activist in Kashmir, has been working tirelessly for the past more than 15 years across the Valley. She is widely acclaimed for her contribution to society, especially for her work for women’s empowerment and upliftment of the downtrodden population, especially in rural areas.

Ancestrally from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Qurat is living in Srinagar, where she had her schooling in one of the reputed missionary schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work (BSW) and a master’s degree in the field of social work (MSW).