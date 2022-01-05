Rains cause water logging in Srinagar areas

Greater Kashmir received several calls from many Uptown and Downtown areas with people complaining of waterlogging. People said that in Srinagar outskirts like Hazratbal, Batapora, Habak and adjoining areas, both main and link roads are waterlogged.

Areas of city center like Lal Chowk ,Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Parimpora have also witnessed waterlogging. Locals from Tulsibagh , Rawalpora, Bemina, Saidakadal and Nowhatta said that waterlogging has disrupted their normal activities.