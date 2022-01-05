Rains cause water logging in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Jan 5: Incessant rains along with snowflakes disrupted normal life in Srinagar today. It also caused waterlogging in some areas.
Greater Kashmir received several calls from many Uptown and Downtown areas with people complaining of waterlogging. People said that in Srinagar outskirts like Hazratbal, Batapora, Habak and adjoining areas, both main and link roads are waterlogged.
Areas of city center like Lal Chowk ,Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Parimpora have also witnessed waterlogging. Locals from Tulsibagh , Rawalpora, Bemina, Saidakadal and Nowhatta said that waterlogging has disrupted their normal activities.
“Waterlogging problem arises every time there is rainfall. The administration has failed to fix the drainage system that results in waterlogging of these areas,” said an aggrieved local of Jogilankar. Residents of some localities complained that the condition of interior roads is full of potholes.”Amid waterlogging we cannot locate them posing a threat to commuters,” they said.
A commuter in city centre said that many places along with the portions of MA Road and Residency Road were waterlogged. “What can you expect if the main business hub Lal Chowk is waterlogged,” said a commuter. Several people also took to social media to express their resentment.