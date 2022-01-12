Rakh-e-Arth residents decry lack of basic amenities

“Literally the place has turned into a slum due to lack of basic facilities,” they said.

The rehabilitation of Dal dwellers is a part of the project to conserve Dal Lake.

"In 2007, the government announced to relocate Dal dwellers and rehabilitate them at Rakh-e-Arth which was supposed to be developed on modern lines with all facilities like hospitals, schools and other amenities. But lack of health, education and transportation facilities is causing immense hardships for us,” said Manzoor Ahmad Mir, president of local Mohalla Committee.