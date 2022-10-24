Rape accused arrested in Srinagar

“To this affect case FIR No.103/22 under sections 3/4 of POCSO act and 363,376,506 of IPC was registered in Saddar Police station and investigation was set into motion”, police said adding after hectic efforts and multiples raids the accused was arrested within one hour by a special team led by SHO Sadar, Inspector Mudassir Nazar under supervision of SP south Lakshya Sharma IPS.