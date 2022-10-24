Rape accused arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 24: Police on Monday arrested a rape accused in Srinagar district.
“Police station sadder received a complaint from a lady that her minor daughter has been raped by one accused namely Shahid Ahmad, son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Galwanpora Hyderpora”, news agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying.
“To this affect case FIR No.103/22 under sections 3/4 of POCSO act and 363,376,506 of IPC was registered in Saddar Police station and investigation was set into motion”, police said adding after hectic efforts and multiples raids the accused was arrested within one hour by a special team led by SHO Sadar, Inspector Mudassir Nazar under supervision of SP south Lakshya Sharma IPS.
“Further investigation in the case is underway. Accused will be produced in court for further police remand tomorrow”, it said.