Rape and murder of 10-year-old girl in 2007 | Court hands life sentence to man

Court Of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar besides awarding life term to the convict, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh of Akhrajpora Rajbagh Srinagar also sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of seven years for “kidnapping” and ten years rigorous imprisonment for “rape”.The sentences shall run concurrently,” the court said.

As per the prosecution, the investigation found that Sheikh, who happens to be distant cousin of the victim, was putting up in the same house where the family of the deceased lives.