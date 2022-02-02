RAT reports valid for undergoing surgeries: Dir Health

Srinagar, Feb 2: Director Health Services Kashmir today issued orders that a patient’s negative Rapid Antigen Test reports may be considered for surgeries in order to prevent the delay that results from awaiting RT-PCR reports.
As per the Circular issued by Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir, the medical and surgical procedures that need immediate attention get delayed due to non-availability of RT-PCR reports. “Such delays take place at district hospital level, sub district hospital level and other health institutions and have been viewed seriously,” says the Circular.
In order to improve the delivery of healthcare all medical superintendents, CMOs and Block Medical Officers have been directed to ensure that the procedures are taken up after the results of a RAT are available. The institutions have been directed to ensure COVID19 SOPs and follow WHO guidelines strictly.