Rationalisation of polling stations in Srinagar reviewed

Similarly, the DEO directed that from June 11 to June 25, 2022 generation and printing of integrated e-rolls for delimitation process shall be undertaken by the concerned EROs of the District.The DEO directed EROs and AEROs to work in better coordination and mobilise field functionaries within their jurisdiction to finalize the process of creation, renaming, relocation of new polling stations with regard to the number of voters and modification or up-gradation required therein. The meeting was among others attended by Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers of all 8 Assembly segments of the District and other concerned officials of District Election Office, Srinagar.