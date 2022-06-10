Rationalisation of polling stations in Srinagar reviewed

Srinagar, June 10: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) Friday convened a meeting of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) at meeting hall of DC Office Complex, here to discuss rationalization of new polling stations and other issues requiring attention.
This was consequent to the Delimitation of Assembly Constituencies.
On the occasion, the District Election Officer (DEO) directed the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to work out proposals for rationalization of polling stations wherever necessary strictly as per the norms and timelines set by the Election Commission of India by or before June 20.
Similarly, the DEO directed that from June 11 to June 25, 2022 generation and printing of integrated e-rolls for delimitation process shall be undertaken by the concerned EROs of the District.The DEO directed EROs and AEROs to work in better coordination and mobilise field functionaries within their jurisdiction to finalize the process of creation, renaming, relocation of new polling stations with regard to the number of voters and modification or up-gradation required therein. The meeting was among others attended by Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers of all 8 Assembly segments of the District and other concerned officials of District Election Office, Srinagar.