‘Reach out to fire-affected houseboat owners’ | Dr Farooq Abdullah asks GOI, raises issue in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Apr 5: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked GOI to extend every possible help to fire after houseboat owners in Nigeen Lake, Srinagar. He also raised the issues confronting JKAS aspirants exams in Lok Sabha.
Speaking in the Parliament, he impressed upon the ministry of tourism to come to the rescue of houseboat owners, whose houseboats were gutted in a devastating blaze the other day in the Nigeen Lake in Srinagar. He asked the concerned ministry to help the affected owners by providing them with subsidised wood and other required items.