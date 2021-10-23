Srinagar
Reception ceremony of M Salim Pandit’s daughter cancelled
Srinagar, Oct 23: The reception ceremony of the daughter of M Salim Pandit, the Times of India’s Bureau Chief for Kashmir, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
“I hereby inform my valuable guests who had planned to attend the reception ceremony of my daughter, DrFalakSaleem&Er. SaquibBuchh, scheduled to be held at Nigeen Club near Hazratbal on 25th October 2021, through this notice that we have thought it proper to cancel the programme in the wake of inclement weather. Inconvenience caused to the valuable guests is regretted,” Pandit said.