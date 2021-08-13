Reconstruction of Zeashta temple begins

“The historical occasion of reconstruction of magnificent Mata Zeashta temple at Zeethyar Srinagar has began,” reads a handout from the organisers.

Special prayers were led by ShastriJoytshiOmkarNath and Brahmin Rattan Lal Koul.

It added that on the occasion president Zeashta Devi Prabandak Committee Bharat Bushan Bhat, General Secretary Rakesh Jalali, Publicity Secretary Ravi Jogi, executive members Piray Lal Shangroo, Deepak Moza, Anil Shashai, and Amit Parimoo were present.