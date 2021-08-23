Red Ribbon Club of SP College organises function

The activities include the virtual participation in the inaugural ceremony which was held at national level. In the ceremony, the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was the chief guest, Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti PraceenPawar was Guest of Honour.

Around one lakh students and members of Red Ribbon Clubs participated in the event throughout the country.

“From 13th August to 20th August a series of events were held in online mode at the college level. On 13th August awareness campaign on HIV, on 16th August awareness campaign on tuberculosis, on 18th August awareness campaign on voluntary blood donation and finally on 20th August an awareness campaign on COVID-19 was organized.Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal of the college along with members of Red Ribbon Club (RRC) and 60 volunteers of the institution were part of the campaign,” it added.

“On each day of the campaign a special talk was given online by a resource persons on the specific topic which was followed by online poster/slogan/debate competition for the volunteers (students).Some students sent their videos about the theme. Members of Red Ribbon Club acted as judges and evaluated the performance of the students during poster/slogan/debate competition. On each day of the campaign the best three performers were awarded Rs1000, Rs750 and Rs500 as Ist, 2nd and 3rd prize respectively,” it added.