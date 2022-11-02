Refresher course in Multidisciplinary Research Methodology concludes

Srinagar, Nov 2: The two-week long Refresher Course in Multidisciplinary Research Methodology concluded today at Government College for Women (GCW), M.A. Road here.
The course was organised by GCW Srinagar in collaboration with UGC-Human Resource Development Centre of University of Kashmir.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan was the Chief Guest during the valedictory function of the Refresher course while as former Director General, Department of Economics and Statistics, G.A. Qureshi, was the Guest of Honour.
In her valedictory address, Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan underscored the need for colleges and universities to collaborate for successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).
Stating that female teachers generally tend to conduct and publish less research work mostly owing to additional domestic responsibilities, Prof. Khan said that it is important for female educators to balance their personal and professional life.
G.A. Qureshi spoke about the importance of data and proper methodology on topics of policy implications. He said feedback based on proper research can go a long way in helping the government frame new policies and schemes or revisit the existing ones.
Principal of the host college, Prof. Ruhi Kanth said it was for the first time that a college from Kashmir division conducted such an extensive programme in research methodology which in itself can be deemed as a major initiative. Director, UGC-HRDC, KU, Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi while speaking on the occasion thanked the host college for reposing trust in HRDC for conducting the course.