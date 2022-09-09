Refresher course in teacher education concludes at KU's HRDC

Srinagar, Sep 9: A two-week refresher course on teacher education concluded at the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), University of Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had inaugurated course, held in online mode, on 26 August.
The valedictory function was presided over by Prof Harshad A Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Indian Institute of Teacher Education, Gujarat, while Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, KU, was the guest of honour.
The course was attended by participants from across the country.
Prof Patel highlighted the need to evolve some modus-operandi for successful implementation of the integrated four-year teacher training programme in the light of the New Education Policy-2020.
In his address, Dr Nisar said courses keep teachers updated about new developments in their field of specialisation and provide the right platform for exchange of ideas.
Director UGC-HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi delivered the welcome address and expressed his satisfaction on smooth execution of the programme. He reaffirmed his commitment to provide best support services to teachers for their professional growth and career mobility.
Dr Habibullah Shah, Course Coordinator, expressed his satisfaction over the seriousness and rigor shown by the participants during the programme.
Dr Sameer Gul, Coordinator HRDC, conducted proceedings of the valedictory session.