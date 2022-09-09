Refresher course in teacher education concludes at KU's HRDC

Prof Patel highlighted the need to evolve some modus-operandi for successful implementation of the integrated four-year teacher training programme in the light of the New Education Policy-2020.

In his address, Dr Nisar said courses keep teachers updated about new developments in their field of specialisation and provide the right platform for exchange of ideas.

Director UGC-HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi delivered the welcome address and expressed his satisfaction on smooth execution of the programme. He reaffirmed his commitment to provide best support services to teachers for their professional growth and career mobility.