Refresher course inaugurated at KU’s HRDC

Srinagar, July 20: Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a refresher course for teachers at the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).
More than 40 participants from various higher educational institutions (HEIs) from different parts of the country are participating in the two-week online course in the disciplines of Commerce, Management Studies and Economics.
Addressing the participants, Prof Nilofer said such courses offer a great opportunity of learning for teachers especially in the backdrop of the paradigm shift that the country’s higher education is witnessing with the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
G A Qureshi, Former Director General, Economics and Statistics Department J&K, joined the inaugural session and shared his views with the participating teachers.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements of HRDC over the years. He said the Centre focusses on teacher training to facilitate their professional development and dissemination of qualitative knowledge in the classrooms.