Regal Chowk shopkeepers demand parking space

In this regard, several shopkeepers of Regal Chowk wrote to CEO Smart City requesting him to construct a parking space in the area. "We should be allotted parking slots in front of our shops as we are facing a lot of financial problems from the last few years. It is therefore requested of your goodself to give us permission for parking cars so that our business revives" reads the letter. The shopkeepers in the area said that absence of parking space has affected footfall of the shoppers.