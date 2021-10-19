Registration of unorganized workers on e-SHRAM Portal reviewed in Srinagar

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, General Manager DIC, Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer, Block Development Officer, District Informatics Officer and officers from Fisheries. National Health Mission, SSA, State Rural Livelihood Mission, State Urban Livelihood Mission, besides representatives of various workers Unions and Associations were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said e-SHRAM portal launched by the Government is aimed at facilitating better execution of various Social Security schemes for all unorganised sector workers. He said the portal will not only register more than 3 lakh unorganised workers but also be helpful in delivering various social security schemes being implemented by the Government.

The DDC said it is the initiative of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for building a national database of unorganised workers and is an effort towards formalisation of unorganised workforce that will help to identify unorganized sector workers of about 3.29 lakh and is a much-needed step towards ensuring benefits of all Government Security schemes reaches to the targeted workers and their families.

The DDC stressed the officers to ensure holding of regular registration camps at the district and CSC level for the unorganised workers. He said such awareness camps would prove helpful to disseminate Information, Education and Communication (IEC) amongst the prospective beneficiaries of e-SHRAM and their implementation through the Labour and Employment department and other official machinery.

The DDC further asked the concerned officers to work in proper coordination in monitoring of mobilisation of target sub-groups of unorganised workers like MGNREGA workers, SHG members under NRLM and NULM, street vendors, Auto drivers, construction (BOCW) workers, mid-day meal workers, domestic workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Agricultural labourers, Fishermen and Brick-kiln workers through respective line departments for registration under e-SHRAM in terms of defined targets.