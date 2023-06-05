Relocation of street vendors hits roadblock

Srinagar, June 5: Relocation of street vendors to designated spots in the summer capital has been marred by inordinate delay, leaving vendors in a state of uncertainty.
The absence of designated spaces forces vendors to occupy sidewalks and other public areas.
There are more than 6,000 street vendors in Srinagar city, which are to be relocated to a “smart vending zone” under the smart city project.
Under the Srinagar's Smart City project, these vendors were promised to be relocated to Batamaloo area, Jahangir Chowk, and modernize the historic Mecca market as part of their ongoing urban development project, but till now nothing has been done so far.
Many street vendors while talking to Greater Kashmir expressed concerns over the impact the relocation would have on their businesses.
“The footfall of customers is already low, and the heavy rainfall this year acted as a further deterrent, making it extremely challenging for us to sustain their livelihoods in such unfavourable conditions,” they said.
Anuj Malhotra, General Manager, Planning, Smart City Limited told Greater Kashmir that they have selected some spaces to relocate the street vendors at Batamaloo, Jahangir Chowk and modernise vendors market.
"The construction work in the Batamaloo area for street vendors is going on. The vendor's space at Jahangir Chowk is almost ready. Mecca market will also be modernised under the smart city project. We are relocating street vendors to these selected places. These places will be aesthetically attractive as well," he said.
He said that there are a smaller number of street vendors in the Lal Chowk area who will be shifted to Mecca market. The decision to relocate street vendors comes as a measure to enhance urban planning and create organised spaces for their businesses.
“By providing designated areas, the Smart City initiative aims to streamline the street vending system while ensuring a more visually appealing environment for both vendors and visitors,” officials said.