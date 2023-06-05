Relocation of street vendors hits roadblock

“The footfall of customers is already low, and the heavy rainfall this year acted as a further deterrent, making it extremely challenging for us to sustain their livelihoods in such unfavourable conditions,” they said.

Anuj Malhotra, General Manager, Planning, Smart City Limited told Greater Kashmir that they have selected some spaces to relocate the street vendors at Batamaloo, Jahangir Chowk and modernise vendors market.

"The construction work in the Batamaloo area for street vendors is going on. The vendor's space at Jahangir Chowk is almost ready. Mecca market will also be modernised under the smart city project. We are relocating street vendors to these selected places. These places will be aesthetically attractive as well," he said.