Renowned actor, filmmaker Deepti Naval visits DPS Srinagar

Srinagar. June 5: Deepti Naval, an acclaimed Indian film actor, director, writer, painter, and photographer, visited Delhi Public School Srinagar today.
With her multifaceted talent and significant contributions to art cinema, Naval has garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of sensitive and realistic characters that reflect the evolving roles of women in India.
During her visit to DPS Srinagar, she toured school and interacted with the students. “Her presence enthralled the students, who had the unique opportunity to interact with a celebrated artist and learn from her vast experience,” DPS Srinagar spokesperson said in a statement.
“I am delighted to be at Delhi Public School Srinagar and interact with the talented students here. Art has the power to bring people together, and I believe it is crucial to encourage creativity and self-expression among the youth,” Naval said.
The Chairman of Delhi Public School Srinagar, Vijay Dhar, expressed his appreciation for Naval's visit, stating, "We are honoured to have Deepti Naval grace our school today. Her contributions to Indian cinema and the arts are remarkable, and her presence here has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on our students."
Principal, Shafaq Afshan also commended the visit, remarking, "Deepti Naval's visit will undoubtedly motivate our students to explore their creative potential and strive for excellence in their chosen fields."
She holds the distinction of being the first American-Indian actor to venture into Hindi films. She made her debut in 1980 with the groundbreaking film "Ek Baar Phir." Her performance in the movie earned her the prestigious Best Actor award, marking the beginning of a remarkable career. Over the years, she has appeared in more than 90 films, including notable works such as "Chashme Buddoor," "Katha," "Saath Saath," "Mirch Masala," "Ankahee," "Firaaq," "Listen Amaya," "NH-10," and many more.