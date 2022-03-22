Renowned scientists join KU webinar on World Water Day

Srinagar, Mar 22: Several renowned scientists from different parts of the country and abroad on Tuesday joined an international webinar organised by the University of Kashmir to mark the World Water Day-2022 celebrations.
The day-long webinar was organised by the Department of Environmental Science in line with this year’s theme for the day - ‘Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible’.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Masoodi, who inaugurated the webinar, emphasised on the importance of water conservation.