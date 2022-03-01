Reopening Of Schools | Uniform, stationery shops witness rush
Srinagar, Mar 1: A day before re-opening of the schools, uniform and stationery shops witnessed huge rush here.
A large number of parents thronged markets to purchase uniform and stationery in city centre areas. To mention that private schools across Kashmir have decided not to force students to attend schools in winter uniform.
“We are purchasing new uniform for satisfaction of our kids,” a group of parents at Regal Chowk. “They are going to attend the school after such a long period and we want them to go in uniform.”
One of the shopkeepers selling uniforms said that parents arrived at his shop early in the morning despite rain. “We have brought fresh sets of uniform,” the shopkeeper said. “Since reopening of schools was announced, there is massive demand for uniform.”
Another group of parents said that students visiting schools in uniform will be augur well for education sector. “No society can compromise with the education of their kids,” they said.