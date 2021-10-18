‘Repair dilapidated road from Aali Masjid to Saidapora’

“When all across Srinagar roads and lanes are getting macadamized, nothing has been done to improve the condition of road from Ali Masjid to Saidpura. The road leads to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS),” a group of commuters said.

‘Since last winter road conditions have only worsened. Leave macadamization of road aside, not even potholes are filled with sand and gravel. Traveling through that road means inviting back pain. Authorities should look into the matter and take some measures at the earliest as winter has almost arrived,” they said.