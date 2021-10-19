'Replace worn out electric wires in Downtown’

“Worn out power transmission wires pose risk to pedestrians in Downtown areas. We appeal Chief Engineer PDD to direct the concerned engineers to replace the wires at the earliest,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.

He said on the intervention of Chief Engineer PDD, decayed and damaged poles were replaced. “We also demand safety measures of transformers like installation of circuit breakers,” he said.