Replaced 2 days ago, transformer damaged again at Mandir Bagh

Srinagar, Nov 8: Replaced two days ago at Mandir Bagh area of Gaw Kadal, the freshly installed power transformer was rendered defunct on Tuesday, residents said.
“The transformer was damaged on Friday leaving us high and dry till Saturday when it was replaced after a lot of struggle to motivate PDD men for doing the job at the earliest,” a delegation from the area told Greater Kashmir.”
One half of the locality is left in darkness and with almost everything depending on electricity these days, one feels handicapped, lamented a youth identifying himself as Irfan.
“I almost lost my job the other day after my Power Inverter’s battery was discharged due to lack of electricity. I apprehend, I might lose it today,” said a panic-gripped Owais, who is working from home for an organisation based outside.
“The return of winter is usually followed by damages to the transformers in the area,” Irfan said.
“There are clear-cut directions from the senior functionaries of the government that the electric transformers be fully repaired and installed immediately, but it seems the concerned PDD officials are making a mockery of the government claims,” rued the delegation.
This correspondent tried to reach the concerned officers including concerned Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer, over the phone, however, received no response till the story was filed and sent for publication.