Reports of grenade attacks in Srinagar baseless: SSP Srinagar

SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal in a statement said that “there is rumour doing rounds about some grenade attacks in Srinagar today at Maharaja Bazar, Mehjoor Nagar. It is clarified that no such attacks have taken place. Further, media fraternity is requested to kindly verify news before spreading it. Such irresponsible reporting has the tendency to cause panic among citizens of Srinagar,” it reads.