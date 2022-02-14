Research scholars stage protest

“Meagre salary is paid to us in violation of equal pay for equal work norm. Lack of full academic session engagement, besides denial of winter, summer vacation pay is taking toll on us. We also decry using the nomenclature of Lecturer instead of Assistant Professor for Academic Arrangement teachers working in various degree colleges and universities of J&K,” they said.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic and other local reasons, scholars have lost many precious years without getting any job opportunity. In this regard, we appeal Lieutenant Governor to kindly consider to increase upper age limit for PSC and SSB posts so that career of many scholars could be saved who are on the verge of cross the upper age limit”, they added.