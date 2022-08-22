Reshuffle in Srinagar Police

Jammu, Aug 22: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of 18 officers, including 12 Inspectors and three Sub-Inspectors (SI).

As per an order, Inspector Mir Kazam has been transferred from Police Station Bemina to Police Station Batmaloo as SHO while SI Sheikh Wakeel has been transferred from Police Station Batmaloo to Police Station Safakadal as SHO.