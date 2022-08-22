Reshuffle in Srinagar Police

Jammu, Aug 22: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal on Monday ordered the transfers and postings of 18 officers, including 12 Inspectors and three Sub-Inspectors (SI).
As per an order, Inspector Mir Kazam has been transferred from Police Station Bemina to Police Station Batmaloo as SHO while SI Sheikh Wakeel has been transferred from Police Station Batmaloo to Police Station Safakadal as SHO.
Inspector Manzoor Ahmad has been transferred from Police Station Ahmed Nagar to Police Station Karan Nagar as SHO while Inspector Mohd Abass has been transferred from Police Station Karan Nagar to PC Srinagar.
SI Zahier Nissar has been transferred from Police Post Urdu Bazar to Police Station M R Gunj as SHO while Inspector Gh Mohd Rather has been transferred from Police Station Chanapora to Police Station Parimpora as SHO.
Inspector Sajad Assad has been transferred from Police Station Parimpora to Police Station Chanapora as SHO; Inspector Owais Ahmad has been transferred from Police Station Safakadal to Police Station Panthachowk as SHO; Inspector Aftab Ahmad has been transferred from Police Station Panthachowk to DPL Srinagar and Inspector Ravinder Pal has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Bemina as SHO.
Inspector Aadil Rashid has been transferred from Police Station M R Gunj to Police Station Zadibal as SHO; Inspector Hafizullah Mir has been transferred from Police Station Zadibal to DPL Srinagar; Inspector Arif Ahmad has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Ahmed Nagar as SHO and Inspector Khalida Parveen has been transferred from DPL Srinagar to Police Station Women as SHO.
SI Shaista Mugal has been transferred from Police Station Women to DPL Srinagar as IC Women Saftey Squad; Probationer SI (PSI) Ishfaq Rashid has been transferred from Police Post Banmohalla to Police Post Noorbagh as IC Police Post; PSI Kawsar Rehman has been transferred from Police Post Noorbagh to Police Station Batmaloo and PSI Omer-Ul-Islam has been transferred from Police Station Batmaloo to Police Post Banmohalla as IC Police Post.