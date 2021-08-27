Residents of Bagh-e-Usman Colony GulabBagh demand macadamization of roads

A delegation from the area said that due to dilapidated roads they face immense problems to venture out. “It is ironical that despite the passing of several years the colony roads have not been macamidised. During rains, the roads turn into cesspool. Dilapidated roads are taking toll on our lives,” they said.

“We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings to look into the matter and direct the concerned to macadamize the roads in our colony,” they said.