Residents of Hazratbal areas decry lack of bus service

Srinagar, Nov 26: People residing on outskirt localities of Hazratbal area have decried lack of bus service
The residents said that cab service does not suffice the huge passenger rush on the route. The locals said that during the morning and evening hours, the passengers are left abandoned due to inadequate cab service.
“Years back, we had public bus service and some cabs operating on the route. With the passing time, the bus service was discontinued and we solely depend on cab service. These cabs don’t have seats available. We want the government to start a proper SRTC bus service or local bus on the route so that our issue will be resolved,” said Sajad Ahmed, a local.
The locals said students and office goers usually suffer due to lack of public transport. They said that as harsh winters are around the corner, the problem has accelerated.
“There is no transport after sundown. Where are we supposed to go” said a local.
The residents of the area said that the bus service would give respite to over a dozen areas in the vicinity.