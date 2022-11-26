Residents of Hazratbal areas decry lack of bus service

The residents said that cab service does not suffice the huge passenger rush on the route. The locals said that during the morning and evening hours, the passengers are left abandoned due to inadequate cab service.

“Years back, we had public bus service and some cabs operating on the route. With the passing time, the bus service was discontinued and we solely depend on cab service. These cabs don’t have seats available. We want the government to start a proper SRTC bus service or local bus on the route so that our issue will be resolved,” said Sajad Ahmed, a local.