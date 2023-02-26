Residents of Hazratbal areas demand setting up of Fire Station

Senior members of Phaak Development Forum (PDF), a socio-economic welfare organisation headed by Dr. GM Rather, said that they have been following the issue for some time. Shabir Ahmad Rather, Media Coordinator of the PDF said that they met senior officials from the district administration and F&E officials regarding the issue.

“The officials assured us that as soon as the land will be identified, they will set up the F&E station in the area. We are also doing our best to identify the land, and if anyone is willing to come forward and help us, he is welcome. We have been working on various levels in the area and bringing it out from neglect. We hope that efforts of officials and locals will help us in working for the locals at ground level,” Rather said.