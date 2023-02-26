Residents of Hazratbal areas demand setting up of Fire Station

Srinagar, Feb 26: Alaq-e-Phaak, an amalgam of localities on Hazratbal outskirts is without Fire station in the nearby vicinity putting thousands of lives at risk.
As per the locals, last month, a house at Inderhama locality of the area was damaged in the fire. They said by the time the nearest fire tenders reached the place, people had contained fire themselves.
“The nearest fire station that we have is at Hazratbal and Shalimar, and by the time the fire tenders reach, the properties were gutted. During last month’s fire incident, locals had to risk lives to contain the fire,” said Abdul Ahad, a local.
The welfare committees in the area said that the localities of Gasoo, Burzahama, Wanihama, Inderama, Mulphaq, Tailbal, Chatrahmara, Danihama, Ahal , Khimber ,shporibagh , Darbagh, Syedpora , New Theed, and scores of adjoining areas which are referred as Alaq-e-Phaak lack safety cover of fire and emergency station.
“We are in an utmost panic when a fire incident happens because there is no fire and emergency station in close vicinity. By the time the F&E stations reach our locality, the structure is gutted, or locals have to risk life to contain the fire,” said Muneer Ahmad, a local from Shopribagh.
Senior members of Phaak Development Forum (PDF), a socio-economic welfare organisation headed by Dr. GM Rather, said that they have been following the issue for some time. Shabir Ahmad Rather, Media Coordinator of the PDF said that they met senior officials from the district administration and F&E officials regarding the issue.
“The officials assured us that as soon as the land will be identified, they will set up the F&E station in the area. We are also doing our best to identify the land, and if anyone is willing to come forward and help us, he is welcome. We have been working on various levels in the area and bringing it out from neglect. We hope that efforts of officials and locals will help us in working for the locals at ground level,” Rather said.
The locals said that they lack various facilities in the area, but given the importance of the F&E station, they want concerned officials to look into the issue on a priority basis.