Restaurant gutted in fire at Sangarmal shopping complex in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 10: A two storey-restaurant 'Nirulas' at Sangarmal city center in Srinagar caught fire late last night.
News agency KNO quoted the owner of the restaurant, Ashiq Hussain saying that the "cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained but the loss is in lakhs of rupees".
Hussain said soon after the incident, firemen reached the spot and doused the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to other shops in the building.
There was no report of any loss of life or injury to anyone so far.