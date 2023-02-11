Restoration of Doodh Ganga Nallah: SMC issues notice to ‘encroachers’

“Whereas, it has been found that a number of encroachments and illegal structures have come up on the site of Nallah; Whereas, removal of these encroachments and illegal structures and restoration of Nallah is important for flood and storm water management in the City,” it added.

“Now, therefore, through this Public Notice, all such individuals/encroachers are given 07 days’ time from the issuance of this notice to remove all encroachments/illegal structures erected on and along the Nallah, failing which Srinagar Municipal Corporation shall initiate action including removal of these encroachments at the risk and cost of the offenders/encroachers,” added the communication.