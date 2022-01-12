‘Restore glory of Lal Chowk’

Srinagar, Jan 12: Traders Association Central Lal Chowk (TACL) Ghanta Ghar today sought restoration of glory of historic Lal Chowk.
During a function here, TACL formally joined KTMF for the revival of Lal Chowk.
“The main objective of this association is to revive the glory of the old commercial hub Lal Chowk. Presently business is decreasing in Lal Chowk due to lack of parking. Customers can’t park their vehicles so that they can visit shops. If somehow they park their vehicles, they get fined for wrong parking. Another reason is stopping public transport from entering Lal Chowk by Traffic department. People from other areas can’t enter Lal Chowk directly. They have to board vehicles outside Lal Chowk,” Feroz Ahmad Baba president TACL said.
“Shifting of Court, KMD yard, Forest department has led to decrease in footfall of customers in Lal Chowk. We appeal administration to help in revival of historical business hub Lal Chowk and restore its glory,” Baba said. Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation KTMF was also present on the occasion.