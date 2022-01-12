‘Restore glory of Lal Chowk’

“The main objective of this association is to revive the glory of the old commercial hub Lal Chowk. Presently business is decreasing in Lal Chowk due to lack of parking. Customers can’t park their vehicles so that they can visit shops. If somehow they park their vehicles, they get fined for wrong parking. Another reason is stopping public transport from entering Lal Chowk by Traffic department. People from other areas can’t enter Lal Chowk directly. They have to board vehicles outside Lal Chowk,” Feroz Ahmad Baba president TACL said.