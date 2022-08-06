Restrictions in jurisdiction of 5 police stations in Srinagar today

To main law and order and restrict movement of mourners, the authorities have decided to impose restrictions in five police stations including , Ram Munshi Bagh, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kralkud, Shaheedgunj, Shergari, Batamaloo, Khanyar and Karan Nagar.

To mention that since 1989, Muharam processions have been disallowed along traditional routes in Srinagar, mainly on the eighth and 10th of Muharram. However, tazia processions are allowed with certain restrictions in the areas having sizable Shia population in and outside Srinagar.