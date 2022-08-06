Restrictions in jurisdiction of 5 police stations in Srinagar today

Srinagar, Aug 6: Authorities have decided to impose restrictions in jurisdiction of five police stations in the summer capital to prevent Muharram processions.
To main law and order and restrict movement of mourners, the authorities have decided to impose restrictions in five police stations including , Ram Munshi Bagh, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kralkud, Shaheedgunj, Shergari, Batamaloo, Khanyar and Karan Nagar.
To mention that since 1989, Muharam processions have been disallowed along traditional routes in Srinagar, mainly on the eighth and 10th of Muharram. However, tazia processions are allowed with certain restrictions in the areas having sizable Shia population in and outside Srinagar.
Prior to 1989, Shia residents used to take out processions from Abi Guzar in Kothibagh and Guru Bazaar in Shaheed Gunj police station areas of the City which would culminate into Hussaini majalis or gatherings at Zadibal and Dalgate in Ram Munshi Bagh areas to mark the 10th and 8th day of Muharram mourning, respectively. However, main tazia processions were later banned as the authorities feared that they may create law and order situations.