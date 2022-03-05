Retired employees of J&K Cements stage protest, demand pending dues

Srinagar, Mar 5: Scores of retired employees of J&K Cements Limited (JKCL), which was the only government-owned cement manufacturing unit in the Union Territory, staged protest here to press for payment of their pending dues.
These retired employees assembled at Press Enclave under the banner of J&K Cements Retired Employees Front and demanded pending retirement benefits and salaries.
Ali Muhammad, one of the employees said that five months ago, the government decided to sell assets and clear our liabilities of J&K Cements at Khrew “but nothing was done.” “Our salary is pending from 2019 and the employees who retired haven’t been paid their retirement benefits,” he said.
“Our basic retirement benefits like CP fund, Leave salary, Cola Arrears, DA, Welfare fund and pay commission arrears are pending. We haven’t even got earned salaries. Most of our retired employees are unwell and can’t afford their medical bills. Our children have crossed age of marriage and we have no resources to marry them or invest in their future. We appeal to the government that our dues should be cleared,” he said.
The protesting employees said that from 2012, over 100 retired employees died waiting for benefits and other dues. “Now their families are going from pillar to post for their pending dues now,” they said.
Saima Jan, daughter of one such employee said that her father died recently waiting for the retirement benefits and pending salary.
“Years of Salary of my late father are still pending. My father was a heart patient and this job gave him a lot of trouble and eventually, he passed away waiting for his salary and retirement benefits. Now we are going from one place to another for the same. We are unable to make ends meet. Our studies and future are at stake due to this issue. We want the government to look into it so that we don’t have to suffer,” she said.
The employees said that till 2012, the J&K Cements was doing well and “due to wrong policies it suffered losses.” “Future of scores of families is at stake and now finally the government has decided to sell the assets. We want the government to take all the necessary steps so that the suffering of our families will end,” they added.