Retired employees of J&K Cements stage protest, demand pending dues

These retired employees assembled at Press Enclave under the banner of J&K Cements Retired Employees Front and demanded pending retirement benefits and salaries.

Ali Muhammad, one of the employees said that five months ago, the government decided to sell assets and clear our liabilities of J&K Cements at Khrew “but nothing was done.” “Our salary is pending from 2019 and the employees who retired haven’t been paid their retirement benefits,” he said.