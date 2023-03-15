REX Remedies shifts its conference venue from Dubai to SKICC

The event was attended by more than 400 delegates and distributors. Officials said this conference was scheduled to be held in Dubai, “but the top management of the company after getting the information about SKICC decided to shift the venue from Dubai to SKICC.”

MD Business Development Rex Remedies Shamshad Ahmad appreciated the overall management and hospitality of SKICC and Kashmir. He expressed gratitude to the SKICC staff, Tourism Department and other allied services for making the event an enjoyable experience.