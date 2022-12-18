Rise in fire incidents | Srinagar Police launch drive against selling of substandard heating appliances

Police blamed substandard heating appliances for rise in fire incidents across Srinagar Recently many fire incidents occurred in Srinagar areas many of which were triggered by short circuits. At least six residential houses were damaged in a massive fire at Gudood Bagh locality of Habba Kadal on Friday. As per reports, the fire broke out in a residential house during evening hours and spread to several other houses in the vicinity. In addition to this, at least five residential houses were damaged, while a minor boy suffered burn injuries in another fire incident in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

The locals said that the fire incidents are on the rise and this time Srinagar police swung into action and cracked down on traders for selling ‘substandard’ heating appliances.