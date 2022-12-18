Rise in fire incidents | Srinagar Police launch drive against selling of substandard heating appliances

Srinagar, Dec 18: Srinagar Police has tightened noose around traders for selling ‘substandard’ heating appliances in the district.
Police blamed substandard heating appliances for rise in fire incidents across Srinagar Recently many fire incidents occurred in Srinagar areas many of which were triggered by short circuits. At least six residential houses were damaged in a massive fire at Gudood Bagh locality of Habba Kadal on Friday. As per reports, the fire broke out in a residential house during evening hours and spread to several other houses in the vicinity. In addition to this, at least five residential houses were damaged, while a minor boy suffered burn injuries in another fire incident in the Bemina area of Srinagar.
The locals said that the fire incidents are on the rise and this time Srinagar police swung into action and cracked down on traders for selling ‘substandard’ heating appliances.
While taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Srinagar police said citizens are advised to keep basic safety equipment handy and use authentic heating appliances following rising fire incidents.
“There are many incidents of fire being reported in Srinagar district daily. Citizens are advised to keep basic fire safety equipment handy and also to only use authentic heating appliances. Legal action will be taken as per law against shopkeepers selling fake and duplicate equipment,” police said.
While swinging into action, police teams on Sunday led by DySPs and SHOs checked shops in Srinagar selling heating appliances. They said that if a sub-standard appliance is found in any shop, action will be taken against the seller.
“Our teams led by DySPs/SHOs in every area have started checking shops selling heating appliances. Legal action will be taken whenever a sub-standard, duplicate or fake product is found. Citizens can also report at 9596770502 if they come across such appliances”, Srinagar police said in another tweet.
Traders, while welcoming the move, said that they are all for selling good quality products. President Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) Ajaz Shahdhar said that the administration should execute this checking in a way so that it doesn’t affect business.
“It is a good move, and everyone should sell good quality products, including heating appliances. But given the state of the economy, we have to keep everything in perspective. Citizens should also keep safety equipment available so that such incidents are averted,” he said.