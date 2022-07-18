Road accidents on rise in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 18: Over-speeding coupled with violation of other traffic rules has led to massive increase in road accidents in the summer capital.
In various accidents over the past few weeks, many people have lost lives and sustained serious injuries.
On Saturday, a man was killed while his wife was critically injured in a road accident at Ahmad Nagar. There have been many cases where pedestrians become prey to speeding vehicles risking lives of pedestrians. In a similar accident Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a 24-year-old motorcyclist hit a 15-year-old pedestrian resulting in their death. The locals say that the disregard for traffic rules and over-speeding is costing lives across Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.
“Unless those indulging in over-speeding and violation of traffic rules are not dealt with strictly, things won’t change. On a daily basis, there are accidents happening across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar resulting in causalities. Authorities have to take strict action and start an awareness campaigns so that things will improve,” said Uzair Ahmed, a local from Harwan.
As the drivers of vehicles are receiving criticism for over-speeding, people are equally asking pedestrians to follow traffic rules and avoid putting their lives at risk. The commuters say that at times wrong crossing of roads becomes cause of accidents.
In a recent video viral on social media, a driver was seen taking U-turn on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway near Lawaypora here to save a pedestrian. The footage depicted a vehicle spinning around quickly in the middle of the road when a woman tried to cross the road. Social media was all in praise for the driver for saving the life of the woman who was about to be hit by the vehicle.
“The presence of mind and amazing driving skills saved the life of the women. Pedestrians should be careful and follow traffic rules to keep themselves safe,” wrote a netizen.
Meanwhile, unchecked stunt biking continues to pose a threat to the commuters and pedestrians across Srinagar. The commuters across various areas of Srinagar said that with no regulation on street racing and stunt biking in the summer capital, many lives are being put at risk and pose a threat of accidents.
“It is risky even to go on a walk around Nishat, Foreshore Road, Downtown, and other areas of Srinagar. Some of these stunt bikers are minors and their parents should be put behind bars so that an example can be set. Unless strict punishment is given to such bikers, nothing will change. In many cases these stunt bikers are the cause of accidents,” Farooq Ahmed, A local from Nishat said.
SSP traffic Srinagar, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that the department has intensified the traffic checks and also taken action against thousands of violators.
“We have launched drives to tackle the violators of traffic rules in Srinagar and its outskirts. We have seized hundreds of vehicles in the past few months. Most of the recent accidents occurred as in most cases minors were driving. We have been appealing to parents to avoid giving vehicles to minors. Unless parents won’t cooperate, things won’t get better. Counselling and awareness programs are going on as well to counter the issue. Every violator will be dealt with strict law for each violation,” Shah said.