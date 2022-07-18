Road accidents on rise in Srinagar

In various accidents over the past few weeks, many people have lost lives and sustained serious injuries.

On Saturday, a man was killed while his wife was critically injured in a road accident at Ahmad Nagar. There have been many cases where pedestrians become prey to speeding vehicles risking lives of pedestrians. In a similar accident Zahid Ahmad Bhat, a 24-year-old motorcyclist hit a 15-year-old pedestrian resulting in their death. The locals say that the disregard for traffic rules and over-speeding is costing lives across Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir.