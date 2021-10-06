Road outside Bindroo Healthzone to be named after Makhan Lal Bindroo: SMC Mayor

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo Medicate is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council, " Mattu wrote on Twitter while also putting a picture of himself condoling with slain Bindroo's family.



BIndroo, a prominent pharmacist, was shot dead by militants near his shop last night, police said.