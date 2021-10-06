Road outside Bindroo Healthzone to be named after Makhan Lal Bindroo: SMC Mayor

Srinagar Oct 6: Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Apni Party leader, Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday proposed to name a portion of the road near Iqbal Park in Srinagar after renowned chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was shot dead outside his shop last night.
"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo Medicate is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council, " Mattu wrote on Twitter while also putting a picture of himself condoling with slain Bindroo's family.
BIndroo, a prominent pharmacist, was shot dead by militants near his shop last night, police said.