Road to Abu Bakar Colony Bemina Byepass in shambles

A delegation from the area said that the road of the colony is in the most dilapidated condition for last several years.

“A slight shower turns the road into a big puddle making it difficult for us, particularly the children, elderly and the ladies to navigate,” they said.

“We have been facing this problem for several years. Despite our frequent appeals and reminders to the authorities concerned, the road has not been macadamized for past many years,” they said.

“We have also filed complaints on the LG’s public grievance online cell, but the problem still remains unaddressed,” the members said.

The delegation appealed to the Lt Governor to direct the authorities concerned for macadamization of this road at the earliest so that we are spared of the difficulties that we face for want of good road.