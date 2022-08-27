Road widening from Dalgate to Zakura | HC seeks affidavit on work progress

Srinagar, Aug 27: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh sought details from two top authorities over the progress on the widening of the road from Dalgate to Zakura.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed Commissioner Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to file within a month personal affidavits indicating the progress on the widening of the road from Dalgate to Zakura.
The court also sought an “explanation” from Principal District Judge Srinagar as to why two cases related to land acquisition had not yet been decided despite specific directions.
During the proceeding of the case, the court was informed that the development work could not be completed on account of the pendency of two cases titled Iram Shehri and Others versus Waheeda Akhter and Others and Mushtaq Ahmad Kachroo and Another versus the State of J&K and Others.
“Directions were issued to the Principal District Judge to get the suits (cases) decided expeditiously, but, we are informed that to date the suits have not been proceeded ahead and continue to remain pending,” the court said and sought an explanation from the Principal District Judge Srinagar within a month.
The court ordered the listing of the PIL filed by an NGO J&K Peoples Forum on October 17.