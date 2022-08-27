Road widening from Dalgate to Zakura | HC seeks affidavit on work progress

Srinagar, Aug 27: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh sought details from two top authorities over the progress on the widening of the road from Dalgate to Zakura.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed Commissioner Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to file within a month personal affidavits indicating the progress on the widening of the road from Dalgate to Zakura.