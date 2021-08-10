Roadside parking hampers smooth traffic flow as Downtown lacks designated parking slots

The Downtown houses key religious place and historical monuments like Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Moula, Aali Masjid, Maharaj Ganj tomb, Pathar Masjid, and Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani's (RA) shrine in Khanyar and the famous shrine of Makdhoom Sahib (RA). However, none of these places have designated parking space, leaving the visitors high and dry and forcing them to park their vehicles on roadsides.

"This haphazard car parking leads to chaos as already narrowed and congested roads get choked," said Abid Ahmad, a local of Rainawari.

A group of traders said they have taken up the matter with authorities concerned repeatedly but to no avail.

"We fail to understand why authorities have failed to designate parking places at important places which are thronged by hundreds of visitors each day,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of Downtown.

The traders of Downtown said that they had earlier taken up the matter with successive governments.

"We were assured that designated parking spaces will be set up. However, till date no initiative has been taken on ground," they said.

They said that from Nowabazar to Buspora and from Khayam to Zakura, there is not a single designated parking spot. Ghulam Muhammad, a local trader said that shoppers in Downtown also don't find any space to park their vehicles, which in turn was hitting their business.

Locals of Habba Kadal said that shoppers and others have to park their vehicles at roadside in absence of designated parking. "Designated parking slots are important for the convenience of locals, shoppers and to avoid forcing people to park their vehicles at roadsides," said Owais Gul, a local of Habba Kadal.

Locals demanded that authorities should work on identification of places to be designated as parking spaces in Downtown.

"They must identify places near shrines and other historical places in Downtown to be designated as parking to avoid traffic mess," they added.