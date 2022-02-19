Roll-out of Land Passbook scheme in Srinagar|Div Com Kashmir, DC Srinagar handover Land Passbooks to land owners

Srinagar, Feb 19: As a reform to give fillip to transparency in the public service delivery in the Revenue Department, the District Administration Srinagar Saturday rolled out the process to issue Land Passbooks to the legal owners of land.
In this connection, a function was organized in the meeting hall of DC Office Complex Srinagar wherein, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, and Muhammad Aijaz Asad handed over Land Passbooks to land owners of Tehsil South of District Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com termed the initiative a historical step towards transparency and Good Governance. He complimented the Revenue Department and concerned the IT agency for making this facility a possibility in a very short time.
He stressed them to extend the facility to all the landowners of Kashmir Division.
The Div Com further said that this Land Passbook has been written in Urdu, English and Hindi languages as a measure to further improve service delivery to fill the information vacuum and promote people’s ease of access to the revenue record.
He also observed that the Land Passbook will provide Revenue related information to the land owners in a very simple form, besides shall act as a valid paper to present before financial and other institutions. He felicitated the land owners who received this vital document on the occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and described the initiative as a milestone to further improve Service delivery, enhance Transparency, Accountability in Revenue record system. He said Under the Digital India Land Record Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the Revenue Department has scanned voluminous revenue records and placed them in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny.
Highlighting the benefits of the Land Pass Book, the DC said the Land Pass Book prescribed by the Revenue Department is true to the Revenue record and can be generated online without any hassle.
The DC further said Land Pass Book is an evidently valid entity carrying the same evidentiary value as if being certified copies of Record-of-Rights for all intents and purposes before Courts and Financial institutions. He said Land Passbooks issued to every landholder contains entry from the Jamabandi in Revenue Estate, so as to enable the landholder to make its use for Credit facilities and for other matters connected therewith.
The DC added that each Land Pass Book has a unique ID and QR code as an additional security feature, and with the help of QR code any institution, individual or an agency can verify the credentials and authenticity of the Land Pass Book. “It is going to be a tool for redressal of various grievances, litigations, disputes at various forums and for reference”, he added. He said Landpass book is an identity card for the Land ownership.
Meanwhile, similar functions were also held in other Tehsils of Srinagar District including Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Khanyar, Srinagar North, Channapora and Eidgah during which Land Passbooks were issued to the legal land owners.
The Tehsil level functions were presided over by Programme Officer, ICDS, Deputy Director Employment, ACR, Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Development, District Social Welfare Officer and District Panchayat Officer, Srinagar.