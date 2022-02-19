Roll-out of Land Passbook scheme in Srinagar|Div Com Kashmir, DC Srinagar handover Land Passbooks to land owners

In this connection, a function was organized in the meeting hall of DC Office Complex Srinagar wherein, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, and Muhammad Aijaz Asad handed over Land Passbooks to land owners of Tehsil South of District Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com termed the initiative a historical step towards transparency and Good Governance. He complimented the Revenue Department and concerned the IT agency for making this facility a possibility in a very short time.