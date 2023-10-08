Roundtable Conference held at GMC Srinagar

This was stated by doctors at a roundtable conference at Government Medical College, Srinagar. As per them, lifestyle factors, limited access to healthcare, and dietary habits are contributing to the rising rates of these non-communicable diseases among tribal communities in J&K.

Dr NK Arora from INCLEN Trust International said that over 2000 tribals living in Srinagar have diabetes and hypertension.

"There should be a change in behaviour towards tribals. Better healthcare facilities should be provided to them," he added.