Roundtable on environmental degradation held

The event was attended by a large number of environmental experts, lawyers and activists from various districts of Kashmir. Chairman J&K RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar, who had coordinated the event, gave a detailed presentation on unscientific waste management in Kashmir and its impact on our water bodies like Dal lake, Nigeen Lake , Wullar, Jhelum, Doodh Ganga and Shali Ganga.

“Illegal mining is taking place across small rivers of Kashmir which are technically not at all feasible for this kind of work,” Muzaffar said.