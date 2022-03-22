Route plan devised for Tulip Garden

“It is expected that large number of tourists and local populace will throng to Tulip Garden and other gardens in its vicinity. Due to the expected rush of people, there are chances of congestion and for the convenience of people and to avoid congestion, one-way traffic shall be regulated,” Traffic Police said in its advisory.

“People intending to visit Tulip Garden shall adopt Lal Chowk - Dalgate - Boulvard Road - Tulip Garden and on their return they shall adopt Nishat - Foreshore - Habak-Dargah - Khanyar route to reach respective destinations. Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan - Shalimar - Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore - Hazratbal route instead of Nishat - Boulevard road axis to reach their respective destinations,” it said.