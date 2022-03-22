Route plan devised for Tulip Garden

Srinagar, Mar 22: Traffic police today devised route plan to ensure hassle free movement to Tulip Garden here which is being thrown open for public on Wednesday.
“It is expected that large number of tourists and local populace will throng to Tulip Garden and other gardens in its vicinity. Due to the expected rush of people, there are chances of congestion and for the convenience of people and to avoid congestion, one-way traffic shall be regulated,” Traffic Police said in its advisory.
“People intending to visit Tulip Garden shall adopt Lal Chowk - Dalgate - Boulvard Road - Tulip Garden and on their return they shall adopt Nishat - Foreshore - Habak-Dargah - Khanyar route to reach respective destinations. Likewise, motorists intending to travel from Harwan - Shalimar - Nishat and other adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore - Hazratbal route instead of Nishat - Boulevard road axis to reach their respective destinations,” it said.
“Motorists intending to travel from Gulbagh - Zakoora - Naseembagh - Habak and adjacent areas shall adopt Habak - Dargah - Khanyar route to reach Lal Chowk instead of Foreshore Road. Visitors are advised to park their vehicles at designated parking places only and avoid parking their vehicles on roadside. Wrongly, parked vehicles will be towed,” it said.
“Available parking places are: In front of Botanical Garden, open land at Kralsangri, SKICC, Royal Spring Golf Course, LCMA Parking at Nishat.
Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route. One way traffic will be implemented from 10 AM to 6 PM,” the statement added.